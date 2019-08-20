LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup. Kick-off time: 10:30pm ET.
Los Angles Galaxy: TBC
Cruz Azul: TBC
INCIDENTS: 2019 Leagues Cup Semifinal Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul match.
Cruz Azul's last line up
Corona; Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aguilar, Aldrete, Madueña; Pineda, Yotún, Alvarado, Méndez; Caraglio.
LA Galaxy's last starting XI
Bingham; Feltscher, Steres, Polenta, Skjelvik; Lletglet, dos Santos, Antuna, Álvarez; Pavón & Ibrahimovic.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA, ESPN2 in the US and TSN in Canada.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Cruz Azul is focused on winning silverware
On the other hand, Caixinha and his men have made their desire to win trophies known.
This match against Galaxy is first priority for the Mexico City team. For Liga MX, they'll face Puebla next Saturday at Estadio Azteca.
"Una mentalidad muy fuerte y ganadora, por eso tienes que pensar en ganar todos los trofeos".- Pedro Caixinha #ConstruyendoLa9loria pic.twitter.com/mcnyxSqZQl— CRUZ AZUL FC ® (@Cruz_Azul_FC) August 19, 2019
Is LA Galaxy focused on Cruz Azul?
LA Galaxy tied in their last match-up. Here are the highlights of the 2-2 against Seattle Sounders.
As much as the Leagues Cup match is important, Galaxy is also thinking about their Los Angeles derby. It is set to be played against LAFC on Sunday, August 25th.
LAFC up next.#LAvSEA | Match Highlights pic.twitter.com/jOJVD904M4— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 18, 2019
The start of a winning streak?
Pedro Caixinha's Cruz Azul struggled to get results in the first four games of the Liga MX tournament.
Last friday, they beat Atlas with authority and this game against Galaxy is a great chance to start a winning streak and the search for titles.
MLS' last representative
Los Angeles Galaxy is the only American team left in the competetion after Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake were eliminated in the previous round.
If they hope to win this title, they will have to overcome Cruz Azul and the winner of America vs Tigres.
The LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Leagues Cup match: LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.