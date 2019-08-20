América vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for América vs Tigres live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Leagues Cup 2019. Kick-off time: 08:30pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Tigres match.
How to watch América vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
Tigres: Last Lineup
Guzmán; Salcedo, Ayala, Venegas, Dueñas; De Souza, Pizarro, Quiñones; Valencia, Vargas, Gignac.
América: Last Lineup
Jiménez; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, López, Ibarguen, Córdova, Ibarra; Martínez.
Tigres: Team news
Tigres went into the prelude to the final after beating Real Salt Lake with a goal signed by Chilean Edu Vargas. The team led by Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti gave the impression of not stepping on the accelerator in-depth, and it is well known that felines tend to go from less to more in competitions.
América: Team news
America got their ticket to the semifinals dramatically eliminating the Houston Dynamo in a penalty definition that stretched to sudden death, and where Giovani dos Santos kicked the winning shot.
Feline constancy
True to the style of the teams led by Ferretti, Tigres has had a regular start so far in the Apertura 2019 season, scoring 10 points in 5 games that place them in the top four of the standings.
A lot of injuries
Although America has had a very positive start in the current tournament of the Liga MX, ranking second, below Queretaro only on goal difference, injuries have diminished too much the functioning of Miguel Herrera's team. Henry Martin, Giovani Dos Santos, Jeremy Menez, Nicolas Castillo, Nicolas Benedetti, are some of the casualties due to injury that has had to deal with the team of Coapa.
Kick-off time
The América vs Tigres match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup 2019 match: América vs Tigres!
My name is Antonio Tenorio and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.