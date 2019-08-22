Monarcas Morelia vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Morelia vs Pumas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 07pm ET.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Morelia vs Pumas match.
How to watch Morelia vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca.
Pumas: Last Lineup
Saldívar, Mozo, Quintana, Freire, Angulo; Iniestra, Vigón, Cabrera, Malcorra; Barrera, González.
Morelia: Last Lineup
Sosa; Trejo, Ortíz, Achilier, Vegas; Osuna, Rocha, Lezcano, Villafañez, Mendoza; Aristeguieta.
Pumas: Team News
Pumas arrives after defeating Veracruz 2-0, so it is recovering courage, as they had two days without winning, both at home and away.
Morelia; Team News
After the defeat on Saturday, the board decided to terminate the services of Javier Torrente and hired Pablo Guede
Pumas are lifting
On the other hand, Pumas just returned to the path of triumph after two failures and defeated at home the Sharks of Veracruz, so it will seek to continue on the right track.
Morelia arrives wounded
Morelia arrives after falling by the minimum to America in the Azteca, it should be noted that after the defeat Monarcas's team already has new coach.
Kick-off time
The Morelia vs Pumas match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Michoacan. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
