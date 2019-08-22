Santos Laguna vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Rayados de Monterrey live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Santos vs Monterrey: 10pm ET.
How to watch Santos vs Rayados Live TV and Stream
Rayados: Last Lineup
Barovero, Medina, Layún, Gallardo, Montes, Sánchez, Ortiz, Rodríguez, Meza, pizarro, Funes Mori.
Santos: Last Line Up
Orozco, Abella, Torres, Arteaga, Orrantia, Lozano, Rivas, Gorriarán, Bian Lozano, Furch y Castillo.
Keeping its right foot
Diego Alonso's team began the competition with two consecutive defeats: America and San Luis were in charge of taking the points from the Regia team. However, they have won the rest of the matches played in the League. Santos will be a tough test for Rayados.
Looking for the top
Santos' warriors have had a good start to the tournament with a record of four wins and one defeat. They reach this day in third place overall and victory at home could temporarily propel them to superleadership.
The Santos Laguna vs Rayados de Monterrey match will be played at the TSM Stadium, in Torreón, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
