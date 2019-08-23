Veracruz vs Atlético de San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Veracruz vs Atlético de San Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Veracruz vs San Luis: 8pm ET.
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz: TBC.
Atlético de San Luis: TBC.
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Liga BBVA Apertura 2019 tournament.
Match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Liga BBVA Apertura 2019 tournament.
Where and how to watch Veracruz vs San Luis LIVE TV and Stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA.
Watch out for this player from Atletico de San Luis
Matías Ezequiel Catalán, defender #4, the argentinian has been in charge of scoring one of Atleti's two goals throughout the tournament, and in recent games he has been a key player for the team led by Alfonso Sosa.
Catalán has demonstrated his defensive capacity in the match of the Day 4, when he stopped three important occasions of goal generated by the Tigres. Making clear his leadership, scoring sense and good football on the pitch.
Watch out for this player from Veracruz
Carlos Salcido, defense #5. An experienced player of Veracruz and Mexican football, with appearances in the world cup, who easily manages to unbalance the defensive rivals for his great technique and reading of the game, in addition to his great strength as a defender. The Mexican has been a starter since the start of the tournament and is the captain of the team.
Last lineup of Atletico de San Luis
C. Rodríguez, M.Catalán, P. Álvarez, J. Laso, D.Escalante, C. Mayada, N.Maya, J.Sánchez, L.Reyes, N.Ibáñez and I.González
Last lineup of Veracruz
S.Jurado, J. Paganoni, L. López, L.Kontogiannis, L. Lozoya, C.Salcido (C), A. González, R. López, D.Villalva, Bryan Carrasco and C. Menéndez.
Referees
The central referee of this Veracruz vs Atlético de San Luis will be Jorge Isaac Rojas, Christian Espinoza as the first linesman, Enrique Martinez in the other side and finally Edgar Espadas as fourth assistant.
The awakening of Atlético de San Luis
The team directed by Alfonso Sosa, began with a loose start getting only two goals in favor and receiving 6 goals against. In case of getting the victory, he would sink the ‘sharks’ and the 'Atleti' would be able to add his second victory in the tournament and would begin to compete with the teams of the half table.
Tiburones can't wake up
Veracruz has had a terrible start to the tournament with just one draw and four painful defeats, results that have placed Profe Meza's charges in 19th position in the Apertura 2019 Tournament.
Tonight, the red sharks of Veracruz host a San Luis Atletico who are needed to add the three points as a visitor, as they started the tournament with the left foot, results that caused their fall to the bottom of the overall table.
In Matchday 4, Alfonso Sosa's team managed to draw against a dangerous Tigres (1-1).
Enrique Meza's team opens the curtain on Day 5 of Apertura 2019. The port are in a sporting crisis that has caused them to be in the last place of the tournament. They arrive with three consecutive setbacks and try to add the points in dispute to straighten the boat, because not to do so could cost the position to their current coach.
Good afternoon to all readers of VAVEL USA! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Veracruz vs Atlético de San Luis: live, of Liga MX Week 6. The match will take place in the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium at 20:00 (ET).