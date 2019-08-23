Tigres vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tigres vs Club América live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Tigres: To be confirmed.
Club América: To be confirmed.
INCIDENTS: Game corresponding to week 6 of the Liga MX.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs América match.
Latest games
Of the last 5 games in Nuevo Leon de Liga MX, Tigres has the slightest advantage with two wins in exchange for two draws and one defeat.
The last game took place in Apertura 2018 with a 3-2 win for America.
A few weeks ago they also played in the championship trophy, where America beat Tigres on penalties to lift another trophy.
Recently played last Tuesday with victory for Tigres by way of penalties, which allowed progress to the grand final of the Leagues Cup.
How to watch Tigres vs América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN to broadcast.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player América
Guido Rodriguez has given the Eagles the necessary balance in midfield and has become the backbone of this team, capable of stealing balls and generating the attacking play from his feet.
Key player Tigres
André-Pierre Gignac is once again among the leaders of goleo and there is not much to add by highlighting that he is one of the engines of the team of Ricardo Ferretti.
Last lineup of America
Jiménez; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; López, Rodríguez, Ibarra, Córdova, Ibarguen; Martínez.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán; Venegas, Salcedo, Ayala, Dueñas; Carioca, Pizarro, Quiñones, Valencia; Vargas, Gignac.
For the perfect step
Despite all the losses, America remain undefeated and will have a tough test against another of the title contenders.
America's last visit came 15 days ago when they defeated Toluca 1-0.
Enforcing the lair
The Tigres in recent years have asserted the local and the Apertura 2019 has been no exception, where they have two wins against Monarcas and Necaxa, the latter being 15 days ago 3-1 with 'hat-trick' Gignac.
Kick-off time
Tigres vs América match will be played at the Stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
