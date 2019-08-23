Tuzos Pachuca vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pachuca vs Atlas live stream online, Fox Sports, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Pachuca: TBC.
Atlas FC: TBC.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Atlas game.
How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Play.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Atlas: Last Lineup
C. Vargas; D. Barbosa, M. Nervo, J. Segura, E. Zaldívar; L. Reyes, O. Martínez, M. Cuero, A. Andrade; J. Isijara, J. Correa.
Pachuca: Last Lineup
R. Rey; R. López, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, E. García; J. Hernández, V. Guzmán, R. Sambueza, R. Ibarra; J. Copete, F. Jara.
Atlas: Team News
After five rounds, Leandro Cufré will have a full team when his Mexican national team players return. In addition, Ricardo Alvarez and Manuel Balda could already be taken into account to add minutes.
Pachuca: Team News
After his positive result in Puebla, Martin Palermo has a complete team to face Atlas. The possibility of starting Rubens Sambueza would be one of the alternatives for the Tuzos.
Atlas will seek to remain a good visitor
The Rojinegros although they have battled at home and come from falling (1-3) to Cruz Azul, the way out of the Jalisco has been satisfactory. Getting more than half of their points so far in visiting condition, will want to continue this good run at Hidalgo.
Pachuca for regularity
The Tuzos have overcome so far, a moment of crisis after having beaten visitors (0-4) to Puebla in the previous date. Now this motivation brought by the positive result will seek to move home to win for the first time in the Apertura 2019.
Kick - off time
The Pachuca vs Atlas match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick - off is scheduled at 20:00PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's Live coverage of the 2019 Liga MX: Pachuca vs Atlas!
My name is Enrique Prtega and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre - game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.