Querétaro vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Gallos Blancos de Querétaro vs Club León live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Liga MX 2019 . Kick-off time: 6pm ET.
Querétaro: TBC.
León: TBC.
It is less than an hour before this exciting Queretaro vs Leon begins in the Corregidora Stadium.
Last lineup of León
Cota; González, Mosquera, Meneses, Tesillo, Mena, Aquino, Montes, Moreno, Macías, Sosa.
Last lineup of Querétaro
Alcalá; Corral, Romo, Pereira, Pérez, Castillo, Gómez, Aboagye, Escoboza, Loba, Del Valle.
Querétaro
The last triumph that the Queretanos recorded at home against Leon, was last Clausura 2017 with a final score of 2-1
León
In his last visit to the Corregidora, Leon took the 3 points with a score of 4-0 in the last Clausura 2019.
León seeks to add to 3
Last matchday the Esmeraldas got the three points at home after defeating Chivas 4-3 in a thrilling game, with that victory they reached 7 points which put them in tenth place.
Querétaro the surprise of the tournament
The directed by Victor Manuel Vucetich have had one of the best starts in history. The feathered ones have four victories and a draw which placed them in the first place of the general table.
For the first places
Querétaro vs León match will be played at the Esatdio Corregidora, in Querétaro, Querétaro. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00pm ET.
U-20: Queretaro 2-0 Leon
U-17: Querétaro 1-0 León