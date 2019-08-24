Toluca vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Toluca vs Xolos Tijuana live stream online, tv channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Toluca: TBC.
Xolos de Tijuana:
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Toluca vs Xolos Tijuana Live TV and Stream
The match will be broadcasted on TV on Las Estrellas.
The Toluca vs. Xolos Tijuana can be tuned from the live streams of the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Xolos Tijuana: Last Lineup
M. Lajud; O. Mendoza, D. Braghieri, J. Velázquez, K. Balantas, J. Rivero, W. Camacho, L. Miranda, C. Sanvezzo, M. Bolaños y A. Nahuelpán.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera; A. Chalá, A. Mora, J. Maidana, F. Tobio, R. Salinas; W. Da Silva, F. Mancuello; A. Medina, A. Canelo y F. Pardo.
Xolos Tijuana: Team news
La Jauría' arrived in the capital of the State of Mexico last Thursday. They were training in the new facilities of the Mexican Football Federation.
Primer entrenamiento en Toluca ✅ #UnidosSomosMásPerros pic.twitter.com/Kwxthlzbpn— Xolos (@Xolos) August 24, 2019
Toluca: Team news
Bad and bad. The young Mexican, Alan Medina, will miss the whole tournament due to an injury he suffered half a week during a training session with the Mexican national team.
📄 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗢𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹: Alan Medina. pic.twitter.com/gBhksMDnBK— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 20, 2019
In search of regularity
For their part, the 'Frontiers' have not got off to a bad start. So far, they have seven points, the product of two wins, a draw and a defeat.
At the previous date, they rested.
To cut the negative streak
Ricardo Antonio La Volpe's team wants to leave behind the bad results. They occupy the antepenultimate place of the classification with a point of 15 possible.
Last week, they fell in Nuevo Leon 2-0 against Rayados de Monterrey.
The Toluca vs Xolos Tijuana match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Díez, in Toluca, Estado de México. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX: Toluca vs Xolos de Tijuana!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
