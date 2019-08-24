Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Club Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Cruz Azul vs Puebla: 8pm ET.
Cruz Azul: TBC.
Club Puebla: TBC.
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups of Cruz Azul vs. Puebla, as well as the most recent information from the Azteca Stadium. Don't miss the detail of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla live stream and TV
The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Keep an eye on: Lucas Cavallini from Puebla
The attacker, who may have arrived with the cementers this season but didn't make it in the end, will be the headache of the cement defenses.
Keep an eye on: Milton Caraglio from Cruz Azul
The striker has been the undisputed pillar of the Caixinha line-up and will be fundamental if they want to defeat the camoteros.
Last lineup of Puebla
Vikonis, Zamora, Arreola, Angulo, Zavala, Abella, Salinas, Marrugo, Tabó y Cavallini
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona, Aldrete, Domínguez, Madueña, Aguilar, Alvarado, Lichnovsky, Pineda, Yotún, Caraglio, Méndez.
The referee for tonight
This match between Cruz Azul vs. Puebla will be directed by referee Erick Yair Miranda. First linesman will be Andrés Hernández Delgado. The second linesman is Telly S. Saldivar and the fourth referee will be Jesus R. Lopez.
A bunch of beaten 'camoteros'
In the meantime, the people of La Franja are in a very complicated moment. They are in 18th place in the table, without winning any of their games and only having a draw and three defeats.
A machine eager to return to the first places
Pedro Caixinha will have to make interesting moves to go against one of the worst teams in the league. The team is in eighth place, with two wins, two draws and one loss.
A match with flavor
This afternoon, Apertura 2019 date 6 will follow when Cruz Azul, trying to get back on track, faces Puebla without Jose Luis Sanchez who was sacked at the beginning of the week.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX! My name is Jose Iván Ruiz and I’ll be your host for this Cruz Azul vs Puebla. We will provide you with stream, updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.