Chivas Guadalajara vs Club Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Club Necaxa live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6:00pm ET.
Chivas: TBA
Necaxa: TBA
INCIDENTS: Week 6 of the Liga MX 2019 Apertura.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Necaxa's last line-up
González; Gallegos, Peña, Alvarado, González; Chávez, Baeza, Angulo; Quiroga, Salas, Delgado.
Chivas' last starting XI
Rodríguez; Van Rankin, Alanís, Briseño, Zendejas; Villalpando, López, Brizuela, Molina; Pulido, Peralta.
How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Club Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

Will Estadio Akron be thunderous?
Meanwhile, Necaxa has made the 140-mile trip to Zapopan looking to continue their good form.
A win can catapult them into the top positions of the table in which they currently rank ninth.
Momento de abordar el #RayoBus @MBenzBusesMx y partir con rumbo a Guadalajara 😎. Mañana enfrentamos a @Chivas 💪.#FuerzaRayos ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EGKag9oE8W— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 24, 2019
Molina trusts they can win at home
Chivas' captain, Jesús Molina, thinks his team has gained unity. He hopes that the home field advantage can help them pick up the three points.
🎥 Esfuerzo, compromiso y entrega de todos para buscar el triunfo en casa 🏟— CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 24, 2019
¡Venga, Capitán @j_molina5! 👊🛡 pic.twitter.com/SKC2Wstq9k
Out of nowhere!
Necaxa gave a huge surprise last week by defeating Santos, one of the leaders of the tournament, by a 3-0 margin.
Salas scored twice while Quiroga made the last goal for a very important victory!
Is Chivas a mirage?
Although the team was on somewhat a positive roll lately, last week's match against Leon left a lot of doubts. The score does not reflect how much one-sided the game was. Tomas Boy's squad need serious improvement if they expect to win the three points tonight.
The Chivas de Guadalajara vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Necaxa.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I'll be your host for this game.