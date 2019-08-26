Veracruz vs Queretaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Veracruz vs Queretaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Veracruz vs Queretaro: 8pm ET.
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz: TBC.
Querétaro: TBC.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Veracruz vs Querétaromatch.
How to watch Veracrus vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Querétaro: Last Lineup
Alcalá; Corral, Romo, Pereira, Castillo, Pérez; Aboagye, Escoboza, Gómez; Triverio, Del Valle.
Veracruz: Last Lineup
Jurado; Kontogiannis, Lozoya, López, Paganoni; Carrasco, Santillán, Peñalba, González, Chávez; Villalva.
Querétaro: Team news
Queretaro was undefeated in the Apertura 2019 until last week, where when facing Leon fell by 4 goals to 0, Vucetich's team will seek to return to victory in this game.
Veracruz: Team News
Veracruz arrive after a 32-match winless streak, so Enrique Meza's team will try to take all three points. In their last match they lost 2-1 to San Luis
Querétaro will seek a landslide victory
Gallos will seek to leave Veracruz with the three points, after the goal they had at home to Leon, Queretaro will go for everything seeking to vindicate with the fans.
Veracruz seeks a respite
After the long drought of victories, the Port will seek to take advantage of the disarray of Queretaro and take advantage
Kick-off time
The Veracruz vs Queretaro match will be played at the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium, in Veracruz, Veracruz. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Veracruz vs Querétaro! My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.