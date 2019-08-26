Atlanta United vs Minnesota United: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch US Open Cup Final 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlanta United vs Minnesota United live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final. Kick-off time: 8pm EST.
Atlanta United FC: TBC
Minnesota United FC: TBC
60 LIVE
Don't miss any of the action!
Don’t miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries from VAVEL! Follow along with us as we provide all of the details, commentary, analysis and lineup notes for this U.S. Open Cup match between Atlanta United and Minnesota United.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Minnesota United
If you want to watch the game on TV, well you can’t unfortunately. If you would like to stream the match, it will be shown on ESPN+. Finally, if you want to keep up on the internet, stay tuned to VAVEL USA as we are your best option!
ATL Last Lineup
The last lineup for Atlanta looked like this: Guzan; Pogba, Robinson, Gonzalez-Pirez; Meram, Remedi, Nagbe, Gressel; Barco, Pity; Josef Martinez
MNUFC Last Lineup
The last lineup for Minnesota looked like this: Mannone; Gasper, Boxall, Opara, Métanire; Dotson, Gregus; Moimbé, Lod, Finlay; Toye
“Well, that helps of course. I want to always play with the strongest team, but I also look you know if somebody really you think that he’s tired, you know we have to rotate that on the squad. We can rotate and I will not hesitate to do that, but we’re going to see that now against Minnesota. Everything, our focus is on Minnesota. I just said in my pre-match meeting with the guys ‘Don’t think about that, they will go after us if we’re not ready yet and we get injuries and we are on our front feet. We need to get a good result here, and then after the game we’re going to think about Minnesota,” said Head Coach Frank de Boer.
ATL previously
For Atlanta United, they are coming off of a 1-0 win against Orlando City. “Yeah, we didn’t play our best. I mean you guys could see it. It was hot, it was humid, and just overall a little sloppy in the first half and they were coming for us. Brad [Guzan] made some big saves. Second half, I think we found our way a little bit and created a lot of chances, and found a way to win. Good teams when you don’t play your best, find a way to win, and you know we did that tonight,” winger Justin Meram told the press.
MNUFC previously
Minnesota United come into this match after losing 1-0 to Sporting Kansas City on Thursday in league play. Thomas Chacon made his Loon debut in the loss as well. “Obviously, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the kid, hardly knows anybody’s names. It’s one of them that we wanted to get him some action. He’s 19 years of age and he’s signed for five years so we’ve got a lot more to see of him,” said Heath.
How the Five Stripes got here
Atlanta United have also manhandled their opponents during the Open Cup, outscoring opponents 10-3. Their most notable win came against their bitter rivals, Orlando City SC. Orlando was shut out at home by Atlanta 2-0, which paved Atlanta’s way to the cup final and a meeting with Minnesota.
How MNUFC got here
Minnesota defeated several MLS Clubs, and New Mexico United to advance to the cup final. They have outscored their opponents 15-5 during the competition. The most notable win came against the Portland Timbers, only because not only did they defeat them in the tournament, but just days prior, the Loons defeated them in league play.
Atlanta United team news
As for Atlanta United, since Frank de Boer took over this season, Atlanta had struggled heavily. But during the season, have found their form and regained their spot in the top of the Eastern Conference. The Five Stripes are also looking to grab their second trophy within the month, after they defeated Club America for the Champions Cup.
Minnesota team news
Minnesota United is looking to continue their miracle season. This year, the Loons sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. Adrian Heath has taken his team from non-playoff positions, to being a dark horse club in the West as they hold a playoff position for the first time in club history. But the league can wait, as Minnesota is strictly focused on defeating the reigning MLS Cup champions for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. “It will be a buildup to Tuesday. It’s a huge game for us considering, two and a half years in [to the club’s history]. We can look forward to it with excitement, that’s what you have to do. Or as I’ve said to the players before, I’ve played in cup finals [and] won them. I’ve played in cup finals and lost them and people go, we’re going to enjoy it. Trust me, you only enjoy it when you win and that’s what we are going to try and have to do,” said Adrian Heath.
Kickoff
The Atlanta United vs Minnesota United FC match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup between Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC.
My name is Tyler Fisher and I’ll be your host for this excited event! We here at VAVEL USA will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it unfolds live here on VAVEL.