Kick-off: 10pm ET.
America vs Pachuca Live Stream and Score Updates in Liga MX
America vs Pachuca Live Stream and Score Updates in Liga MX

Follow along for Club America vs Pachuca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time America vs Pachuca: 10pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Pachuca's most recent line-up
Rey; García, Cabral, Murillo, Álvarez; Guzmán, Copete, Sambueza, Hernández, Ibarra; Jara.

 

America's last starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, González, Córdova; Ibargüen, Ibarra & Martínez.

 

How to watch Club América vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Who do you think will prevail?
Pachuca's adquisition for this tournament, Romario Ibarra will face his brother, Renato Ibarra, from America in this game. Both players are among the best me of their respective sides, adding strength and speed to their attacks!
Tonight's match marks Guillermo Ochoa's return to Estadio Azteca as an America player after 8 years. The Mexican National Football team keeper has been received with many displays of affection from the fan, so we can expect a huge ovation when he makes his first important save of the game.
Can Tuzos remain in the fight?
After a very doubvious start of the tournament, Pachuca has defeated Puebla and Atlas in a consecutive manner to climb some positions on the table.

Martín Palermo and his men will try to extend the streak against America and go for the play-off berths.

To remain undefeated!
Despite losing many players to injury and offers from european clubs, Miguel Herrera's side has not been defeated in this tournament.

Against Pachuca, they'll look for three points to catapult themselves to the top of the table.

Kick-off time
The Club America vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in the southern part of Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Club America vs Pachuca.

My name is Alan Nunez and I'll be your host for this game.

