America vs Pachuca Live Stream and Score Updates in Liga MX
Follow along for Club America vs Pachuca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time America vs Pachuca: 10pm ET.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tonight's match marks Guillermo Ochoa's return to Estadio Azteca as an America player after 8 years.
📸 | 8⃣🅰️🧤 pic.twitter.com/L2zRi8XjN0— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 26, 2019
Martín Palermo and his men will try to extend the streak against America and go for the play-off berths.
Romario Ibarra nos habla de las expectativas de la escuadra blanquiazul previo a enfrentar al América en la #J7AP2019 @LigaBBVAFemenil mañana en el 🏟️ Azteca.— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) August 27, 2019
▶️ Suscríbete a nuestro canal de Youtube: https://t.co/acjNvpXSAd#ElÚnicoEnMi💙 pic.twitter.com/TYvaciBR88
Against Pachuca, they'll look for three points to catapult themselves to the top of the table.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL