Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: 10:06 pm ET.
Xolos de Tijuana: To be confirmed.
Cruz Azul: To be confirmed.
INCIDENTS: Game corresponding to week 7 of the Liga BBVA MX.
Latest games
Of the last five games, the balance is balanced with one win per side and three draws.
The most recent duel between the two was on 29 January at the Azteca with the Machine winning by the narrowest of margins.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
Key player Cruz Azul
Orbelín Pineda seems to have retaken a second air, playing behind the nine and helping in midfield work that have made him stand out during the first few rounds.
Key player Xolos
In the absence of Camilo Sanvezzo, Ariel Nahuelpán will be in charge of being the goal man of the house.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Madueña, Aguilar, Domínguez, Escobar; Hernández, Fernández, Yotún, Rodríguez; Pineda, Caraglio.
Last lineup of Xolos
Lajud; Fuentes, Braghieri, Velázquez, Loroña; Camacho, Balanta, Rivero, Bolaños; Sanvezzo, Nahuelpán.
Continue in classification posts
At the beginning of this day, Cruz Azul started as eighth place with 9 points and will seek to continue within the best. As visitors they weave a triumph, by the same amount of ties and defeats.
In the last matchday, they drew 1-1 against Puebla.
A perfect pass on the border
Oscar Pareja's team has only played two games at home, where they have won and lost.
However, a few days ago they lost 2-0 to Toluca.
Both teams have had an irregular tournament start, so from now on they will look for constancy, in order to straighten the way.
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.
