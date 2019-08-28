Necaxa vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Necaxa vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
60 LIVE
How to watch Necaxa vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
The Necaxa vs Toluca can be tuned from the live stream of the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera (C); A. Chalá, D. Hernández, J. Maidana, F. Tobio, R. Ruíz; F. Mancuello, W. Da Silva; D. Rigonato, E. Gigliotti y F. Pardo.
Necaxa: Last Lineup
H. González; J. González, R. Noya, V. Alvarado (C), R. Chávez; J. Angulo, L. Gallegos, C. Baeza, J. Delgado; M. Salas y M. Quiroga
Toluca: Team news
On Monday, Toluca announced that 'Sinha', one of their greatest legends, became their new Sports Director.
📄 Comunicado Oficial, Antonio Naelson Sinha. pic.twitter.com/yh7WUBZ7Xm— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 26, 2019
Necaxa: Team news
For tonight's game, Necaxa will be able to count on Cristian Calderon and Fernando Meza, defensive elements that were not available due to injury.
The triumph is here!
It took six rounds for Toluca to win their first victory of the tournament. The 'Diablos' beat Xolos of Tijuana at home. They have four points out of a possible 18.
Another good result!
Last Sunday, Necaxa surprised again, now after beating Chivas as a visitor. They have 10 points and top the standings.
The Necaxa vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX: Necaxa vs Toluca!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Toluca match.