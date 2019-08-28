Puebla vs FC Juárez : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Puebla vs FC Juárez live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Club puebla: TBD
FC Juárez: TBD
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2019 MX League, to be played between Club Puebla and FC Juárez in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs FC Juárez match.
How to watch Puebla vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Azteca 7.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca Stream.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
I. Vázquez; I. Jiménez, E. Castro, V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; Elsinho, J. Esquivel, E. Brambila, M. Fernández; D. Lezcano, Á. Sagal.
Puebla: Last Lineup
N. Vikonis; B. Angulo, A. Zamora, M. Perg, G. Rodríguez; A. Chumacero, P. González, C. Marrugo; O. Fernández, C. Tabó, L. Cavallini.
FC Juárez: Team News
Although he rested the previous weekend, Juarez will suffer for this game the loss of Chilean striker Angelo Sagal. The Chilean will not be able to see any action, due to the red one he saw in Matchday 5 when his team played against Queretaro in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
Puebla: Team News
There will be complete equipment for the technician Juan Reynoso in his debut with La Franja. Lucas Cavallini will be available as he did last week and be the important player in the attack.
Juarez for the first visit victory
Bravos comes from a week of rest and will look for this to give them an impulse to improve their game. The frontiers have only been able to score two goals in the championship and it is a worrying situation. Moreover, with only three points so far in Apertura 2019, they will have to add up so that the percentage issue does not worry them too much.
Juan Reynoso seeks to revive Puebla
The Peruvian strategist after being presented on Monday as the new coach of the Camoteros, will seek to start on the right foot. Puebla have only two points in this championship and have the mission of adding their first victory of the tournament.
Kick-off time 20:00 hrs ET
The Club Puebla vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00pm ET.
