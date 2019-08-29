Rayados Monterrey vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Liga MX (0-0)
Follow along for Rayados Monterrey vs Pumas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Rayados de Monterrey: TBC.
Pumas UNAM: TBC.
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to the week 7 of the Liga BBVA Apertura 2019 tournament.
In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups Monterrey vs Pumas, as well as the most recent information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss out on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online game.
Where and how to see Monterrey vs Pumas online and live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel, if you want to watch the match live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Pumas player
Pablo Barrera, midfielder #8, player of Pumas that has a great experience in the Mexican soccer, in spite of his little participation in the current tournament, Barrera is one of the most important players of the university team, since his powerful shot, leadership and vision of field has put as one of the favorites of the university fans.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, forward #9, This young Argentine player is one of the most unbalanced men of the Apertura 2019, will undoubtedly be one of the players who will be followed by the fans by his great scoring sense, Funes Mori has 6 goals in his personal account, 6 games played, all as a starter for a total of 522 minutes of play.
Last lineup of Pumas
A.Saldívar, A.Mozo, N.Frerle, L.Quintana, J.Angulo, D.Cabrera, A.Iniestra, P.Barrera, J.Vigón, V.Malcorra; C.González
Last lineup of Monterrey
M. Barovero, J. Medina, J,Vázquez, N,Sánchez, J.Gallardo, M. Layún, C. Órtiz, C.Rodríguez, M.Meza, R. Pizarro; R.Funes Mori.
Referees
The central referee of this Monterrey vs Pumas will be Diego Montaño the central judge, Michel Morales first line, Karen Diaz second line and finally Alejandro Funk as fourth assistant.
Pumas without forcefulness
For their part, Pumas, led by Spain's Michel Gonzalez, are eighth in the standings after a recent 2-0 loss to Morelia. It is important to remember that the university team started the tournament winning but as it started the championship began with a streak of losing and winning, without managing to tie any match and without finding a stable path to take them out of eighth place.
Rayados on the tightrope
The team led by Diego Alonso arrives at matchday 7 with a painful defeat to Santos. The 'pandilla' is aware that they must win this match against Pumas, to begin to climb the overall table and stop being under the shadow of their arch-rivals Tigres.
Tonight the week 7 of Apertura 2019 will culminate when Rayados from Monterrey, who comes from a painful defeat, receives Pumas led by Miguel González.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Monterrey vs Pumas, corresponding to the week 7 of the Apertura 2019 Liga MX. The match will take place in the BBVA Stadium at 21:00 hours.