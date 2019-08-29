Gregg Berhalter names USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies

Former Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter has named his United States Men's National Team squad that will take on Mexico and Uruguay.

The USMNT are set to take on Mexico on September 6 from MetLife Stadium, and then will face Uruguay at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 10.

"Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we're able to maintain a core group of players from the Gold Cup and continue building," said Berhalter.

FC Dallas are leading the pack with three representatives that have been named to the squad.

The full roster can be found below.

26-man USMNT Roster Pos. Name Club GK Jesse Gonzalez FC Dallas GK Brad Guzan Atlanta United GK Sean Johnson New York City FC GK Zack Steffen Fortuna Düsseldorf D John Brooks VfL Wolfsburg D Reggie Cannon FC Dallas D Sergino Dest Ajax D Nick Lima San Jose Earthquakes D Aaron Long New York Red Bulls D Daniel Lovitz Montreal Impact D Tim Ream Fulham FC D Miles Robinson Atlanta United D Walker Zimmerman Los Angeles FC M Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy M Weston McKennie Schalke 04 M Alfredo Morales Fortuna Düsseldorf M Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas M Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders M Wil Trapp Columbus Crew M Jackson Yueill San Jose Earthquakes FWD Corey Baird Real Salt Lake FWD Tyler Boyd Besiktas FWD Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FWD Christian Pulisic Chelsea FC FWD Josh Sargent Werder Bremen FWD Gyasi Zardes Columbus Crew

Gregg Berhalter ultimately left out the Toronto FC trio of Omar Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley as the Reds are currently in the hunt to make the post season in MLS league play.