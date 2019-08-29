on VAVEL
Gregg Berhalter names USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named his squad just ahead of a pair of friendlies. 

tylerfishervavelusa
Tyler Fisher

Former Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter has named his United States Men's National Team squad that will take on Mexico and Uruguay. 

The USMNT are set to take on Mexico on September 6 from MetLife Stadium, and then will face Uruguay at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 10. 

"Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we're able to maintain a core group of players from the Gold Cup and continue building," said Berhalter. 

FC Dallas are leading the pack with three representatives that have been named to the squad. 

The full roster can be found below. 

26-man USMNT Roster
Pos. Name Club
GK Jesse Gonzalez FC Dallas
GK Brad Guzan Atlanta United
GK  Sean Johnson New York City FC
GK  Zack Steffen Fortuna Düsseldorf
D John Brooks VfL Wolfsburg 
D Reggie Cannon FC Dallas
D Sergino Dest  Ajax
D Nick Lima San Jose Earthquakes
D Aaron Long  New York Red Bulls
D Daniel Lovitz Montreal Impact
D Tim Ream Fulham FC
Miles Robinson Atlanta United
D Walker Zimmerman  Los Angeles FC
M Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy
M Weston McKennie Schalke 04
M Alfredo Morales  Fortuna Düsseldorf
M Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas
M Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders
M Wil Trapp Columbus Crew 
M Jackson Yueill San Jose Earthquakes
FWD Corey Baird Real Salt Lake
FWD Tyler Boyd Besiktas
FWD  Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders 
FWD Christian Pulisic Chelsea FC
FWD Josh Sargent Werder Bremen
FWD Gyasi Zardes Columbus Crew

 

Gregg Berhalter ultimately left out the Toronto FC trio of Omar Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley as the Reds are currently in the hunt to make the post season in MLS league play. 

