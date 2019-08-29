Gregg Berhalter names USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies

Former Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter has named his United States Men's National Team squad that will take on Mexico and Uruguay.
The USMNT are set to take on Mexico on September 6 from MetLife Stadium, and then will face Uruguay at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 10.
"Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we're able to maintain a core group of players from the Gold Cup and continue building," said Berhalter.
FC Dallas are leading the pack with three representatives that have been named to the squad.
The full roster can be found below.
|Pos.
|Name
|Club
|GK
|Jesse Gonzalez
|FC Dallas
|GK
|Brad Guzan
|Atlanta United
|GK
|Sean Johnson
|New York City FC
|GK
|Zack Steffen
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|D
|John Brooks
|VfL Wolfsburg
|D
|Reggie Cannon
|FC Dallas
|D
|Sergino Dest
|Ajax
|D
|Nick Lima
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|Aaron Long
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|Daniel Lovitz
|Montreal Impact
|D
|Tim Ream
|Fulham FC
|D
|Miles Robinson
|Atlanta United
|D
|Walker Zimmerman
|Los Angeles FC
|M
|Sebastian Lletget
|LA Galaxy
|M
|Weston McKennie
|Schalke 04
|M
|Alfredo Morales
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|M
|Paxton Pomykal
|FC Dallas
|M
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders
|M
|Wil Trapp
|Columbus Crew
|M
|Jackson Yueill
|San Jose Earthquakes
|FWD
|Corey Baird
|Real Salt Lake
|FWD
|Tyler Boyd
|Besiktas
|FWD
|Jordan Morris
|Seattle Sounders
|FWD
|Christian Pulisic
|Chelsea FC
|FWD
|Josh Sargent
|Werder Bremen
|FWD
|Gyasi Zardes
|Columbus Crew
Gregg Berhalter ultimately left out the Toronto FC trio of Omar Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley as the Reds are currently in the hunt to make the post season in MLS league play.