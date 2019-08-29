USWNT vs Portugal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Victory Tour 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for USWNT vs Portugal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Victory Tour. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.
Portugal has a great opportunity to show they mean business in this next friendly against the World Cup champions. We must remember that Portugal has never beat the US and the last time they met was on November 2018, when the US beat them 1-0.
Minnesota, North Carolina and Illinois are the next states where the USWNT will stage and we expect them to keep this trending while they take advantage of the World Cup fever.
Alyssa Naeher, Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Samantha Mewis, Tobin Heath, Carly Lloyd, Christen Press,
Portugal: List of 23 players
Rute Costa, Inés Pereira, Patrícia Morais, Andreia Norton, Claudia Nieto, Diana Gomes, Dolores Silva, Fátima Pinto, Inés Maia, Mélissa Gomes, Tatiana Pinto, Vanessa Marques, Carole Costa, Joana Marchao, Matilde Fidalgo, Mónica Mendes, Raquel Infante, Sílvia Rebelo, Ana Borges, Ana Leite, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jéssica Silva
