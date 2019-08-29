on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
USWNT vs Portugal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Victory Tour 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

USWNT vs Portugal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Victory Tour 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for USWNT vs Portugal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Victory Tour. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.

melinae
Melina Gaspar
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USWNT vs Portugal match.
How to watch USWNT vs Portugal Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FS1 for fans in USA and Canal 11 in Portugal.

If you want to directly stream it: fubo.tv

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Portugal’s looking to get back on track. How are they doing?
The last time Portugal played was back in April, when they faced Hungary at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca. They played two friendlies that month against the same national team and reaped two wins. One of the scores was 2-1 with goals by Vanessa Marques and Monica Mendes. In the next game they beat Hungary by 4-1 with goals by Diana Silva, Carole Costa, Vanessa Marques and Claudia Nieto.

 

Portugal has a great opportunity to show they mean business in this next friendly against the World Cup champions. We must remember that Portugal has never beat the US and the last time they met was on November 2018, when the US beat them 1-0.

The Victory Tour continues with a ticket sold record. Now it’s Philadelphia’s time!
After the good result against Republic of Ireland for 3-0 in Pasadena, California, the team now heads to Philly. According to US Soccer this game has sold more than 45.000 tickets, establishing a new record for a friendly game.


Minnesota, North Carolina and Illinois are the next states where the USWNT will stage and we expect them to keep this trending while they take advantage of the World Cup fever.


 
USWNT: What coach Ellis has said about the injuries and recent call ups
“With the injuries we currently have to several World Cup players, and with two of our main priorities on the Victory Tour being spreading around the minutes and keeping players healthy for their clubs during this critical playoff push, it made sense to call in Casey and Kristen to give us options and depth for these games against what will be a tough Portugal team. Both players have been performing very well in the NWSL and I know they’ll fit right in with our group for these matches.”
USWNT: Some changes on the roster and lineup
Due to the many injuries the USWNT players are facing, coach Jill Ellis decided to add two players that were not part of the roster that won the World Cup back in july, Those two players are Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short and North Carolina Courage forward Kristen Hamilton.
USWNT: Probable lineup

Alyssa Naeher, Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Samantha Mewis, Tobin Heath, Carly Lloyd, Christen Press,


Portugal: List of 23 players

Rute Costa, Inés Pereira, Patrícia Morais, Andreia Norton, Claudia Nieto, Diana Gomes, Dolores Silva, Fátima Pinto, Inés Maia, Mélissa Gomes, Tatiana Pinto, Vanessa Marques, Carole Costa, Joana Marchao, Matilde Fidalgo, Mónica Mendes, Raquel Infante, Sílvia Rebelo, Ana Borges, Ana Leite, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jéssica Silva

Kick-off time
The UWSNT vs Portugal match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Pensilvania, Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: USWNT vs Portugal! 

My name is Melina Gaspar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo