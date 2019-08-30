Club America vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Club America live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:10pm ET.
How to watch Atlas vs América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN Streaming.
América: Last Lineup
G. Ochoa; J. Sánchez, B. Valdez, V. Aguilera, C. Vargas, P. Aguilar (C); G. Rodríguez, L. López, R. González, S. Córdova; y R. Martínez.
Atlas: Last Lineup
C. Vargas; J. Angulo, H. Nervo, A. Santamaría, I. Govea; Í. Torres, O. Martínez (C), L. Reyes, J. Isijara; F. Barceló y C. Trejo.
América: Team news
This Thursday, after several days of speculation, the departure of Jérémy Ménez from the 'Coapa' team was confirmed.
📝 Comunicado Oficial pic.twitter.com/oQmWIkZS9a— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 29, 2019
Atlas: Team news
The 'Zorros' hope to leave behind the bad results against the 'Águilas' at home. In their last five matches, they have lost four and drawn one.
#Atlas 🦊 Atlas en busca de romper la supremacía de América en el Jalisco https://t.co/wa8as3Ifhj #SoyFiel— Atlas VAVEL (@Atlas_VAVEL) August 29, 2019
To be followed by the same line
For its part, despite not having the desired functioning, the whole of America has had an outstanding participation.
With a midweek draw against Pachuca, they reached 15 points out of a possible 21.
To recompose the way
The Atlas had a good start to the tournament, however, in recent weeks came to less. In their last match, they drew at home against Tigres.
At the moment, they have 10 points from three wins, one draw and three defeats.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs América match will be played at the Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10pm ET.
