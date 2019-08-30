Monarcas Morelia vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Veracruz live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 08:00 pm ET.
Monarcas Morelia: To be confirmed
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz: To be confirmed
INCIDENTS: Game corresponding to week 8 of the MX League
Latest games
Of the last five games at the Morelos Stadium, Monarcas has a three-way lead by two defeats. But the Morelia have three consecutive victories when they host Veracruz.
Key player Veracruz
Sebastian Jurado has not been able to win in the MX League, accumulating draws or defeats, but thanks to him, the team of Veracruz has not received more goals against.
Key player Monarcas Morelia
The Venezuelan has struggled to adapt to Mexican football, but a week ago against Pumas scored the double to win.
Last lineup of Veracruz
Jurado: Paganoni, López, Kontogiannis, Gutiérrez; Rodríguez, Illanes, Peñalba, Villalba; Chávez, Menéndez
Last lineup of Monarcas
Sosa; Vegas, Trejo, Achiller, Martínez; Rocha, Osuna, Lezcano, Flores, Villafáñez; Aristeguieta
Winning at last
Veracruz is the worst team in Mexican football, so Enrique Meza has already resigned, however, they are presented with another unbeatable opportunity to win. On Tuesday they lost 5-0 at home to Queretaro.
To continue with the good inertia
After dismissing Torrente, Spain's Pablo Guede made his official debut a few days ago when he drew 1-1 with San Luis as a visitor. Although Morelia have scored four out of a possible six points in the double day
This match will open week 8 of the Liga MX, being the fourth consecutive day of football.
Kick-off time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Veracruz match will be played at the stadium Morelos, in Morelia, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:00 pm ET.
