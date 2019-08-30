on VAVEL
Kick-Off: 10 PM ET
Image: VAVEL

Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Cruz Azul vs Chivas: 10pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez
Cruz AzulTBA
ChivasTBA
INCIDENTSWeek 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2019
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara match.

Chivas' most recent line-up
Rodríguez; Ponce, Alanís, Briseño, Van Rankin; López, Molina, Pérez, Brizuela; Pulido & Peralta.
Cruz Azul's last starting XI
Corona; Domínguez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Madueña; Lichnovsky, Méndez, Yotún, Alvarado, Pineda; Giménez.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

 

 

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas injuries worry Boy
Tomas Boy's team is filled with injuries which are giving him a real hard time to reach an ideal squad.

For this match, Michael Pérez and Eduardo López join the injury list that already included Mier and Mayorga.

Alan Cervantes and Fernando Beltrán are most likely to replace the unavailable men.

What is in Caixinha's mind?
Pedro Caixinha will have to to replace Adrián Aldrete who is suspended after a double-yellow card in Tijuana.


Milton Caraglio, the top-scorer,  is also absent due to injury but Angulo's debut gives hope that he can replace the argentine striker with no issues.

A rested Guadalajara looks to win again.
Chivas de Guadalajara did not have a midweek fixture like the rest of the teams in the league.

They need to take advantage of the extra rest and try to get a victory after two consecutive defeats. The games against León and Necaxa have exposed important problems in the defensive.

Cruz Azul needs to make a comeback!
The last two games for the blue team have left many doubts in their fans.

Last Saturday they almost lost to Puebla, but it was Jesús Corona's penalty-kick save that allowed them to gain a point.

Then, on Wednesday a distraction in the defense cost them the game as Erik "Cubo" Torres from Xolos scored on the very last minute to make it a 3-2 for Tijuana.

Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Chivas de Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in the southern part of Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara. My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo