Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Cruz Azul vs Chivas: 10pm ET.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
For this match, Michael Pérez and Eduardo López join the injury list that already included Mier and Mayorga.
Alan Cervantes and Fernando Beltrán are most likely to replace the unavailable men.
#Chivas 🐐 Tomás Boy: "No podemos ser pasivos en defensa" https://t.co/RuumWXfgKj 🔴⚪️— Chivas VAVEL (@Chivas_VAVEL) August 26, 2019
Milton Caraglio, the top-scorer, is also absent due to injury but Angulo's debut gives hope that he can replace the argentine striker with no issues.
🏃🏻♂️#ConstruyendoLa9loria pic.twitter.com/gpMZb3GrUH— CRUZ AZUL FC ® (@Cruz_Azul_FC) August 30, 2019
They need to take advantage of the extra rest and try to get a victory after two consecutive defeats. The games against León and Necaxa have exposed important problems in the defensive.
Last Saturday they almost lost to Puebla, but it was Jesús Corona's penalty-kick save that allowed them to gain a point.
Then, on Wednesday a distraction in the defense cost them the game as Erik "Cubo" Torres from Xolos scored on the very last minute to make it a 3-2 for Tijuana.