Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana match.
How to watch Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

Last line-up of Xolos de Tijuana
M. Lajud; O. Mendoza, J. Velázquez, D. Braghieri (C), L. Miranda; M. Lainez, J. Rivero, K. Balanta; Á. Sepúlveda, M. Bolaños and A. Nahuelpán
Last lineup of Necaxa
H. González; J. González, R. Noya, V. Alvarado (C), R. Chávez; J. Angulo, L. Gallegos, C. Baeza, J. Delgado; M. Salas and M. Quiroga
Xolos Tijuana: Team news
Kevin Balanta was summoned to the Colombian National Team U-23
Kevin Balanta was summoned to the Colombian National Team U-23
Necaxa: Team news
This Friday, Necaxa reported the departure of Jaime Gonzalez Lobo
This Friday, Necaxa reported the departure of Jaime Gonzalez Lobo
Looking for regularity
For his part, Xolos also wants to remain in the qualifying zone, but to do so they will need to improve, especially in away matches.
So far, they have accumulated 10 points, after three victories, one equaliser and two setbacks.
In search of stability
After a bad beginning of tournament, the 'Rays' have come from less to more, proof of it is that they add three dates without losing. At the moment, they have 11 points, the product of three wins, two draws and two defeats.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
Welcome to LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Xolos Tijuana!
