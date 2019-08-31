FC Juárez vs Rayados de Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Kick-off time Juárez vs Rayados: 8pm ET.
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to Day 8 of Apertrua 2019 of the MX League, played between FC Juarez and Rayados de Monterrey in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium, at 19:00 hrs (TCM), 18:00 hrs (Local Time).
Rayados Last Lineup
M. Barovero; M. Layún, N. Sánchez, S. Medina, J. Gallardo; C. Ortiz, C. Rodríguez, M. Meza, R. Pizarro; D. Pabón y R. Funes Mori.
FC Juárez Last Lineup
I. Vázquez (c); A. Acosta, V. Velázquez, E. Castro, I. Jiménez; J. Intirgao, J. Esquivel, F. Santos, E. Brambila; G. Hachen y D. Lezcano.
Rayados: Team News
After the match against Pumas, Monterrey have a full squad to face the match against Juarez. However, in the final minutes of the summer market, an offer from AC Milan for Rodolfo Pizarro could fall.
FC Juárez: Team News
In the last hours of the transfer market, FC Juarez could have a new reinforcement. This is Diego Rolan who arrived in Mexico City last Thursday. The agreement would be on loan from the team that just hired him: Tigres.
Kick - Off Time 20:00 ET
The FC Juarez vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Rayados, to follow in positions of top of the table
After an uncertain start, it seems that Diego Alonso and the Rayados have taken the path of regularity. Showing a good face and with a superb Marcelo Barovero, they beat Pumas in the middle of the week. Now they have the task of continuing to accumulate points on this double date in their visit to the border.
Juarez with the obligation to win
The border team had a hard time at the start of the championship. It only has three points and two goals in Apertura 2019 and with the passing of the matches it falls in the percentage table. He has just missed out on a 1-0 lead over Puebla and now has the mission of taking advantage of playing at home against a very strong team like Rayados.
