Pumas vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Pumas vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Pumas UNAM: TBC.
Toluca: TBC.
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to Matchday 8 of the Liga BBVA Apertura 2019 Tournament.
60 LIVE
Don't take off from here
In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups Pumas vs Toluca, as well as the most recent information from the Olimpico Universitario Stadium. Don't miss out on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online game.
Where and how to see Pumas vs Toluca online and live.
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel, if you want to watch the match live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Emmanuel Giglotti, Delantero, #9, The experienced Argentine attacker of the Red Devils, has shown that he can be one of the new idols of the Mexiquense team, as when he has come in for change he has shown a constant attack that makes the defensive rival shake. Giglotti, in spite of his lack of activity, has a goal in his personal account and adds 335 minutes in 7 games of this Apertura 2019.
Watch out for this Pumas player
Andres Iniestra, Defensive Midfielder, #10. The young Mexican has demonstrated a great quality of play in the feline midfield, earning the trust of his coach and the university fans. A technical player with defensive strength that has made a difference on the field of play, undisputed headline with 630 minutes of play so far in the tournament.
Last lineup of Toluca
A.Talavera, R.Ruíz, L.Hernández, J.Maldana, O.Toblo, A.Chala, A.Ríos, W.Da Silva, E.Pardo, E. Gigllotti; D.Rigonato.
Last lineup of Pumas
A. Sáldivar, A.Mozo, P. Jáquez, J. Angulo, N.Frelre, J.Vigón, K.Escamilla, A.Iniestra, V.Malcorra, F.Mora; J.Itrurbe.
Referees
The central referee for Pumas vs Toluca will be Fernando Hernandez as central judge, Enrique Bustos in the front row, Miguel Angel Chua in the second row and finally Adonai Escobedo as fourth assistant.
Toluca sunk in hell
For their part, Toluca's red devils, led by the controversial Ricardo Antonio Lavolpe, are now in 16th place after four defeats, two draws and one win in the current tournament.
Puma's doesn't roar
The feline squad directed by the Spaniard Michel Gonzalez arrives home with a painful defeat in the middle of the week, when they fall to Rayados. The alarms in C.U. are lit as Pumas registers 9 units in the tournament placing in position 12 of the general table.
This half day the Sunday curtain of the date 8 of the Opening 2019 opens when the university picture receives the red devils of the Toluca in Ciudad Universitaria.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Pumas vs Toluca, corresponding to Day 8 of the Apertura 2019 Liga MX. The match will take place in the Olimpico Universitario Stadium at 12:00 noon.