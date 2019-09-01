River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch El Superclásico 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Superclasico. Kick-off time River vs Boca: 4pm ET.
River Plate: To be confirmed.
Boca Juniors: To be confirmed.
Last encounter
In the sixth matchday of Superliga 18/19, River triumphed in the Superclásico held in La Bombonera by 0-2 with goals from Gonzalo Martinez and Ignacio Scocco.
River Plate: projected lineup
Armani; Montiel, Rojas, Martinez Quarta, Diaz, Casco; Pérez, De la Cruz, Palacios; Pratto y Borré.
Boca Juniors: projected lineup
Andrada; Buffarini, Lopez, Alonso, Fabra; Marcone, De Rossi, Capaldo; Mac Allister, Reynoso; Soldano/Hurtado.
Gustavo Alfaro announced the list of 21 players cited for his first Superclásico, and after the last game has very important absences, such as Ramon Ábila, Eduardo Salvio and Mauro Zárate.
Marcelo Gallardo called 19 players and made some changes: one forced, like the departure of Javier Pinola due to the expulsion he suffered before the T on the end of the match. Ignacio Fernandez and Cristian Ferreira will be present, although they will be doubtful because they ended the second leg against Cerro Porteño with some physical problems.
On Boca's side, Gustavo Alfaro's team is at the top of the championship with 10 points (3 wins and 1 draw) and last weekend they beat Banfield by one to nothing, with Franco Soldano's early goal.
River Plate panorama
River Plate just lost at home to Talleres by a goal against zero, lowering them to sixth position with 7 points, after two victories, a draw and the defeat suffered against the Cordovan team.
Best of the best
Both Marcelo Gallardo and Gustavo Alfaro will put the best team at their disposal on the pitch in a week in which both sides qualified for the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, where they will face each other again.
River will face today, Sunday, the fifth date of the 2019/20 Argentine Super League, when it hosts Boca Juniors in a new edition of the Superclásico of Fútbol Argentino.
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TyC Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz, Bet365 and fuboTV.
Kick-off time
The River Plate vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the El Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 4pm ET.
