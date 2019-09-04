Chivas Guadalajara vs Correcaminos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Correcaminos UAT live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Copa MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Chivas: To be confirmed.
Correcaminos UAT:
How to watch Chivas vs Correcaminos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Correcaminos: Last Lineup
H. Hernández (c); A. Barrera, G. Rocaniere, A. Torres, D. Torres; A. Monzonis, W. Rentería, R. González; J. Córdoba, A. López y E. Mena.
Chivas: Last Lineup
R. Gudiño; M. Ponce, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, C. Villanueva, J. Sánchez (C); F. Beltrán, A. Cervantes; W. Sandoval, C. Huerta y A. Vega
Correcaminos: Team news
For their part, the previous Sunday, the commanded by Carlos Reinoso equalised as a visitor against Celaya. With this unit, they reached three out of a possible 15.
⌚¡Llegó a su fin el partido en #Celaya!
⌚¡Llegó a su fin el partido en #Celaya!
Marcador final: @TorosCelayaCD 0-0 @CFCorrecaminos
¡Gracias por acompañarnos👍!@AscensoBBVAMX#CorreSudaVive#TodosSomosCorre🔷️🔶️#DaleUAT👊 pic.twitter.com/iSSAGNNxjY
Chivas: Team news
Last Saturday, Tomas Boy's charges drew with Cruz Azul in what was the eighth round of the Liga MX. With this, they reached eight out of a possible 21 points.
🇳🇱 Seguiremos unidos, con esfuerzo y compromiso 👊💥
📸➡️https://t.co/mEJFLfBaWJ pic.twitter.com/vTlydoRRsn
In search of improvement
For its part, the UAT team has also played only one match, in which they equalized against the 'Warriors' in the lagoon lands.
To follow the same line
The team from Guadalajara has only played one match in this Cup, the same one in which they beat Santos with a great performance by Alexis Vega.
The Chivas vs Correcaminos match will be played at the Estadio AKRON, in Zapopan, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Copa MX match: Chivas vs Correcaminos!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.