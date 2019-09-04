DC United vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Friendly Game
Follow along for DC United vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Game. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
DC United: To be confirmed.
Club Puebla: To be confirmed.
Rooney to start
DC United head coach confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, the two benchmarks of the team from the American capital, will go first against the Strip.
The players called by Reynoso for this match against DC United are: Vikonis, Arreola, Lajud, González, Salinas, Tabó, Alustiza, Noriega, Zavala, Marrugo, Abella, Zárate, Acuna, Perg, Acosta, Ramírez, Rodríguez and García.
DC United's run
Wayne Rooney's DC United team are fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference and are on their way to qualifying for the play-offs.
Who is Puebla?
After two managed matches achieving a victory (2-1 vs FC Juarez) and a draw (1-1 vs Queretaro) in less than a week, finally Puebla head coach Juan Reynoso will have several days of work.
Due to the break of the Liga MX and MLS due to the FIFA Date in September, both teams agreed to play a friendly match in DC.
The DC United vs Puebla match will be played at the Audi Field, in Washington DC. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 friendly match: DC United vs Puebla!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.