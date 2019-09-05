Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch SocioMX 2019 (1-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 SocioMX Friendly. Kick-off time: 10:30pm ET.
Cruz Azul: Allison; Reyes, Domínguez, Aldrete, Madueña; Baca, Gutiérrez, Hernández; Méndez, Domínguez, Angulo.
Atlas F.C.: Hernández; Robles, Segura, Nervo, Barbosa; Rivera, Zaldívar, Balde, Andrade; Álvarez, Correa.
78'
Caute fails the hand to hand that saves Hernandez
78'
Caute fails his sweep to second post after a great pass by Elías Hernández
76'
Atlas Changes
Rivera and Barbosa leave
Cardona and Leather Enter
73'
Individual play by Domínguez, but when he entered the area he was disarmed.
68'
Andrade center shot passing over the frame
65'
Cauteruccio and Madueña enter. Angulo and Jiménez leave
59'
Alvarez's hitch and shot that doesn't cause any major danger.
55'
Center of Andrade that cuts the celestial doorman to first post.
54'
Mid-range shot from Correa passing over it.
48'
Zaldívar is admonished
That was Cruz Azul's first goal
GOOOOL DE CRUZ AZUL— LoMejorDeCruzAzul (@LMDCruzAzul) September 5, 2019
GOOOOL DE ELIAS HERNANDEZ pic.twitter.com/cdJW6645VQ
46'
The second half begins
Without being a brilliant match, Cruz Azul has had a better idea in the last third of the court and already had two penalties, one scored and another failed.
Half time
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas
45'
Two more minutes are added
Elías Hernández tricks the goalkeeper to score the first goal of the night.
Goooooooooooooooooooal of Cruz Azul
43'
Another penalty for Cruz Azul. Dominguez knocked down in the area
37'
Allison hesitates to get out, but the defense manages to clear the small area.
34'
Shooting of Correa on one side
30'
Méndez's center that sends the defensive to corner shot.
27'
Now the Atlas tries through fixed tactics, but fails to decipher the blue wall.
26'
Alvarez center shot that cuts the blue defense
25'
The best thing about the game has been the fans who are mostly supporting Cruz Azul
22'
I shoot over Atlas who doesn't disturb the blue goal.
18'
Elías Hernández's powerless centre that easily reaches the goalkeeper.
15'
Angulo misses penalty because Hernandez rejects it sideways
14'
Penalty for Cruz Azul
12'
Correa's crossed shot that passes to few centimeters of the arch of Cruz Azul.
10'
Attempted danger of Atlas being disarmed by the defensive and Allison.
5'
Minutes of knowledge for both. Little clarity from midfield to front.
1'
First approach and was for the Atlas, although Aliison held under the three poles.
XI Atlas
Hernández; Robles, Segura, Nervo, Barbosa; Rivera, Zaldívar, Balde, Andrade; Álvarez, Correa.
0'
The match starts
Álvarez and Domínguez are the captains of Atlas and Cruz Azul, respectively, for tonight.
The Cruz Azul will face their first duel are Caixinha.
That's how the Rojinegros arrived for the friendly of this FIFA Date.
¡Listos para enfrentar a @Cruz_Azul_FC en punto de las 21:30 horas en el Avaya Stadium de California! 🙌#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/0Ejm1AfrbM— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) September 5, 2019
Rafa Baca, who will be starting today, so showed prior to tonight's game.
¿Quién se apunta para hoy? #SocioMXTour2019 ⚽️👊 pic.twitter.com/PCT2wSskec— Rafael Baca Miranda (@RafaBacaJr) September 5, 2019
For this match, Cruz Azul's coach will be Joaquín Moreno.
XI Cruz Azul
Allison; Reyes, Domínguez, Aldrete, Madueña; Baca, Gutiérrez, Hernández; Méndez, Domínguez, Angulo.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Atlas friendly match.
Atlas is going through a week of romance after beating America 3-0 last weekend. Leonardo Cufré's Zorros face this match with good sensations.
Cruz Azul lives moments of uncertainty because at the beginning of the week it was announced the departure of their coach Pedro Caixinha after a bad start to the tournament. However, la Maquina does not have yet new coach.
Due to the FIFA date stoppage, the MX League will not be active this weekend so both teams agreed to play a SocioMX friendly match in the United States.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas Socio MX: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, it won't be broadcasted in USA.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Atlas match will be played at the Avaya Stadium, in California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 SocioMX match: Cruz Azul vs Atlas!
My name is name of Adrian Hernandez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.