Mexico vs USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch USMNT Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico vs USA live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 International Friendly Match. Kick-off time Mexico vs USMNT: 9pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs United States match.
How to watch Mexico vs United States Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and FOX Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN, FOX.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
United States: Last Lineup
Z. Steffen; T. Ream, A. Long, M. Miazga, R. Cannon; M. Bradley. W. McKennie, C. Pulisic; J. Morris, P. Arriola, J. Altidore.
México Last Lineup
G. Ochoa; J. Gallardo, H. Moreno, C. Salcedo, L. Rodríguez; E. Álvarez, J. Dos Santos, A. Guardado; R. Pizarro, U. Antuna, R. Jiménez.
United States Team News
All those called by Gregg Berhalter will be available and will plant the best team to seek victory.
Mexico Team News
Mexico has already confirmed casualties for this match. Luis Rdoríguez and César Montes will not be able to be taken into account due to muscular problems.
The United States is still in the process of renewal
Having fallen in the Gold Cup final, the United States will continue their project of young players with great projection. Against Mexico, once again they are presented with a new opportunity to strike a blow of authority in the region and grow to begin the Nations League process.
Mexico with full squad
After the Gold Cup, Gerardo Martino has called 31 players for these two matches. Respecting his promise to call the 23 players who won the Gold Cup in the summer. In addition, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Miguel Layun and Hirving Lozano have returned.
Kick Off Time
The Mexico vs United States match will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendlymatch: Mexico vs United States!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.