Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Match. Kick-off time friendly Chivas vs America: 6:30pm ET
However, do no expect to see a low intensity game as both team's rivarly is fierce and neither will want to let the other win.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
The trip has also helped the club to make an agreement with the State of Jalisco's Office in this city, in order to strengthen bonds with Jalisco-born fans residing in the area.
It is expected that this America vs Chivas breaks the venue's attendance record for club football previously held by the Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain fixture from 2015.
Youngsters like José González and Gilberto Sepúlveda might get the chance to play their first 'clásico'.
Among the first-team players who might see action are Óscar Jiménez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Carlos Vargas, Paul Aguilar, Rubén González and Leonel López.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.