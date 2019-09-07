Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019 (0-0)

on VAVEL
Kick off time: 6:30 pm ET
Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019
Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019

Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Match. Kick-off time friendly Chivas vs America: 6:30pm ET

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this friendly SuperClasico between Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara.
America feels at home in Chicago
America's fanbase did the same for their team and gave them a very warm reception upon their arrival.

 

USA is also Chivas Nation!
What a warm welcome from the fans to their squad!

 

A not-so-friendly match!
Due to the break of the Liga MX for the FIFA Offical Match Date, both teams agreed to play this friendly in Chicago.

However, do no expect to see a low intensity game as both team's rivarly is fierce and neither will want to let the other win.

How to watch Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Chivas tries to bond with its fanbase in Chicago
Chivas has also had a chance to get some work done in Chicago.

The trip has also helped the club to make an agreement with the State of Jalisco's Office in this city, in order to strengthen bonds with Jalisco-born fans residing in the area.

 

America has touched down on American soil
Miguel Herrera's team has had time to practice in Chicago prior to the match.

Expect a full Soldier Field for the match
Authorities of Chicago's Soldier Field have confirmed that the tickets for this SuperClásico match are now sold out.

It is expected that this America vs Chivas breaks the venue's attendance record for club football previously held by the Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain fixture from 2015.

Chivas will use the match to try to gain momentum
On the other hand, Chivas has announced a 19-men list for this match against their most hated rival that includes most of the first team.

Youngsters like José González and Gilberto Sepúlveda might get the chance to play their first 'clásico'.

 

A young America squad will play their rival.
America's line-up will be loaded with players from their U-20 squad, as the coaching staff do not wish to risk potential injury.

Among the first-team players who might see action are Óscar Jiménez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Carlos Vargas, Paul Aguilar, Rubén González and Leonel López.

The Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Soldier Field, in Chicago, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 friendly match: Club América vs  Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

