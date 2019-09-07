Rayados Monterrey vs Leon: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Rayados Monterrey vs Leon live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Game. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
Rayados de Monterrey: Cárdenas, Gutiérrez, Sánchez, Grijalva, Vangioni, Celso, Ponchito, Urreta, Meza, Pabon, Janssen.
León: Yarbrough, González, Herrera, Rodríguez, Rodríguez, Mosquera, Mena, Pake, Cardona, Ramos, Sosa.
60 LIVE
Rayados vs Leon: LIVE STREAM
Game has started!
We are underway here at the Toyota Stadium!
The game is about to start. Follow it here with us!
Leon are about to finish their pre-competitive exercises.
Monterrey, lead by Janssen, arrived to the Toyota Stadium.
Leon Lineup
Yarbrough, González, Herrera, Rodríguez, Rodríguez, Mosquera, Mena, Pake, Cardona, Ramos, Sosa.
Rayados Lineup
Cárdenas, Gutiérrez, Sánchez, Grijalva, Vangioni, Celso, Ponchito, Urreta, Meza, Pabon, Janssen.
Lineups will be announced shortly.
As always, the Leon fans will be supporting their team.
It's a little less than half an hour until the ball rolls in San Antonio for this exciting Rayados vs Leon.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados Monterrey vs Leon match.
How to watch Rayados vs Leon Friendly Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Multimedios.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The game to be played in San Antonio, Texas, is a reprogramming of a friendly game that was not held in preseason because of the poor condition of the court where it would originally be played.
Due to the stoppage of the FIFA Date, the general managers of both teams agreed to play a friendly match on American soil to maintain the pace of competition of the local tournament.
The Rayados Monterrey vs Leon match will be played at the Toyota Stadium, in San Antonio. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendly match: Rayados Monterrey vs León!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.