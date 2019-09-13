on VAVEL
Photo: VAVEL

Puebla vs Atletico de San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Club Puebla vs Atletico de San Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs Atletico de San Luis match.
How to watch Club Puebla vs Atlético de San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN Live.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Atletico de San Luis: Last Lineup
F. Rodríguez; M. Catalán, M. Abrante, J. Laso, D. Escalante; O. Macías, F. Madrigal, C. Mayada, L. Reyes; I. González, N. Ibáñez.
Club Puebla: Last Lineup
N. Vikonis; B. Angulo, D. Arreola, M. Perg, N. Vidrio; J. Zavala, P. González, C. Marrugo; D. Abella, O. Fernández, L. Cavallini.
Atletico de San Luis: Team News
 

Before taking the plane to Puebla, Luis Reyes talked to the media: "The team is motivated, very involved in the idea that we have, we are very sure that we are going to be a good game, will be a difficult opponent, but we are focused on what we have to do".

Club Puebla: Team News
 

In a press conference prior to the match, coach Reynoso spoke about what he expects for the match against San Luis: "Let's go game by game, we can't go crazy thinking about the future rivals when we haven't yet played with San Luis, we think about winning by continuing to make ourselves strong at home, but first take care of the opponent in turn and then in what comes. It worked for us to go step by step: to think about Friday at 7pm".

Matosas will premiere with San Luis
 

After a few days of uncertainty with Atleti de San Luis, due to the departure of Poncho Sosa and the arrival of Gustavo Matosas, the moment of truth has arrived. The Charrúa strategist will have his first test against Puebla and his objective is to maintain the balanced level of San Luis in Apertura 2019.

Puebla to continue with the good streak
After the arrival of Juan Reynoso to the bench of Puebla, the good results have arrived. The Peruvian technical director registers a victory and a draw, having the mission to maintain the unbeaten one and to go for a new victory against San Luis.
Kick-off time 8PM ET
The Club Puebla vs Atlético de San Luis match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX: Club Puebla vs Atlético de San Luis! 

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

