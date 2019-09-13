Veracruz vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Veracruz vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Veracruz vs Cruz Azul: 9pm ET.
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz: TBC
Cruz Azul: TBC
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Veracruz vs Cruz Azul.
How to watch Veracruz vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Cruz Azul: Last Lineup
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar, Madueña; Fernández, Hernández, Yotún, Pineda; Caraglio, Rodríguez
Veracruz: Last LineUp
Jurado; Salcido, López, Paganoni, Gutiérrez, Galicia; Carrasco, Reyna, Santillán; Menéndez, Villalva.
Cruz Azul: Team News
Cruz Azul arrives after a sordid draw against Chivas, the same team that did not like within the celestial set. With new coach, Mexico City will seek to take the 3 points of Luis Pirata Fuente
Veracruz: Team News
The Veracruzanos come to the encounter with only one point out of the 21 available, so they will look for a miracle and get the victory against 'La Máquina'
Cruz Azul plunged into controversy
The cementers did not deal very well with the date either FIFA, as despite having tied the last match against Chivas, the board did not hesitate to thank Caixinha and seek new coach, but in turn now also seek sports director
Veracruz does not raise
The Port already have 34 games without knowing the victory, a situation that already worries within the squad.
Kick-off time:
The Veracruz vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium, in Veracruz, Veracruz. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Veracruz vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.