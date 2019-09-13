Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Tijuana vs Tigres: 10:06pm ET.
Xolos de Tijuana: TO BE CONFIRMED.
Tigres: TO BE CONFIRMED.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres match.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Lastest games
The Tigres have seven consecutive victories on any court over Tijuana, the last of them in the 2019 Clausura after winning 3-0.
Key player Tigres
Andre-Pierre Gignac has lost the compass of goal in recent matches, so the French striker will seek to return to the path to guide his team to victory.
Key player Xolos Tijuana
Gibrán Lajud with his good performances has won several calls to the Mexican National Team. In addition, in this match, for the quality of Tigres to the offensive, we could see it in constant activity.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán; Dueñas, Ayala, Salcedo, Torres; Pizarro, Carioca, Quiñones, Aquino; Valencia, Gignac.
Last lineup of Xolos
Lajud; Cruz, Braghieri, Velázquez, Loroña; Balanta, Miranda, Rivero, Falletti, Bolaños; Sanvezzo.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for this Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres will be Diego Montaño Robles; Alberto Morín Méndez, first row; Miguel Ángel Chua Ortiz, second row; Mario Humberto Vargas Mata, fourth assistant.
Tigres: farewell to the tie
The felines are tied four times in a row, although they play six games without defeat.
Xolos: keeping the undefeated at home
The border team has had a good run at home, with three games and two wins and a draw.
The Xolos usually play on Saturdays, but this time the match will be played on Friday night.
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.
