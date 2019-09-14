Rayados Monterrey vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Rayados Monterrey vs Necaxa live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Monterrey vs Necaxa: 6pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados vs Necaxa match.
How to watch Rayados vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Necaxa: Last Lineup
H. González; C. Calderón, R. Noya, V. Alvarado (C), F. Meza; J. Angulo, L. Gallegos, C. Baeza, J. Delgado; M. Salas y M. Quiroga
Rayados: Last Lineup
M. Barovero; J. Gallardo, N. Sánchez, J. Medina, M. Layún; M. Meza, C. Ortíz, C. Rodríguez, A. Hurtado; R. Funes y D. Pabón (C).
Necaxa: Team news
Last Thursday, Necaxa announced the renewal of the contract of the Chilean midfielder, Luis Felipe Gallegos.
#Necaxa | A través de su nuevo Director Deportivo, @SanRoman_San, los Rayos anunciaron la extensión de contrato de Luis Felipe Gallegos hasta 2023#FuerzaRayos⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8bjTjMPsUn— Necaxa VAVEL (@Necaxa_VAVEL) September 12, 2019
Rayados: Team news
For this game, Marcelo Barovero, goalkeeper of Rayados, said you have enough weapons to beat Necaxa, a team that is fond of having brought to Mexican football.
🗣| #ComentarioRayado “Nuestro objetivo es estar entre los dos primeros para no sufrir lo que nos ha pasado en las Liguillas anteriores".- Marcelo Barovero #ArribaElMonterrey🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/GaBXSylYBH— Rayados (@Rayados) September 10, 2019
To show that it's not a coincidence
For their part, Necaxa have become a team to be followed by all, especially for the offensive they have, which, until now, is the one with the most goals.
They have accumulated 14 points from four wins, two draws and two defeats.
To reverse criticisms
Despite being located in the area of 'Liguilla', the fans of Rayados are not satisfied with its operation, nor with its results.
At the moment, they have 12 units, the product of four victories and four defeats.
Kick-off time
The Rayados vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Rayados Monterrey vs Necaxa!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.