Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Clasico Tapatio Chivas vs Atlas: 8pm ET.
Chivas: To be confirmed
Atlas FC: To be confirmed
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas match.
How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlas: Last Lineup
C. Vargas; I. Govea, A. Santamaría, H. Nervo, J. Angulo; Í. Torres, O. Martínez (C), L. Reyes, J. Isijara; F. Barceló y C. Trejo.
Chivas: Last Lineup
R. Gudiño; M. Ponce, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, J. Van Rankin, I. Brizuela; D. Villalpando, J. Molina (C), A. Cervantes; A. Vega y A. Pulido.
Atlas: Team news
Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is confident they can achieve a good result on Saturday.
. @Kmilovargas12 :"El respaldo a nuestro técnico en el #ClásicoTapatío lo debemos demostrar dentro de la cancha"— Atlas VAVEL (@Atlas_VAVEL) September 10, 2019
📹: @kike_ortega_@VAVEL_Mexico pic.twitter.com/CQbWqHLMS8
Chivas Guadalajara: Team news
The Chivas can already count Alanis, 'Chofis' and Molina, who were outside
Convocatoria de #Chivas para el #ClásicoTapatío. Los jugadores que estaban en duda por lesion: @os_alanis, @j_molina5 y @eduardochof19 están considerados para el partido. @MichaelPerez25 DESCARTADO pic.twitter.com/0WVomugt4G— Enrique Ortega (@kike_ortega_) September 13, 2019
To resume the path
For its part, the Atlas had a good start to the semester, but has come to less. Nevertheless, they remain in the 'Liguilla' zone with 13 points, after winning four times, one equaliser and three mishaps.
On the previous day, they took advantage of their home status to beat the A's squad convincingly.
They need to improve
Guadalajara continues to fail to achieve the results expected by its fans. At the moment, they have eight points from two wins, two draws and three defeats.
In his last game, as a visitor, he rescued the 1-1 draw against Cruz Azu.
Kick-off time
The Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas match will be played at the Estadio AKRON, in Zapopan, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas!
My name is Luis Torres and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.