Club America vs Pumas: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for América vs Pumas UNAM live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Clasico Capitalino. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch America vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app.
Watch out with this America player
Giovani dos Santos, forward. The mediatic signing of the Eagles has not reached regularity because of injuries. Today may be the day Gio needs to regain confidence.
Watch out with this Pumas player
Carlos González, forward. The Pumas team has lacked a goal this season. Faced with the reality of the team, the Chilean is the one that has contributed most in offense with 2 goals in the season.
América most recent lineup
Ochoa; Aguilar, Aguilera, Vargas, Sánchez; López, Rodríguez, González, Ibarra; Córdova; Roger Martínez.
Pumas most recent lineup
Saldívar; Mozo, Quintana, Freire, Angulo; Vigon, Cabrera, Iniestra; Barrera, González, Malcorra.
Pumas are looking to reverse an inconsistent tournament start. In the last date they obtained the three points against the Red Devils of Toluca led by Ricardo Lavolpe.
Miguel Herrera's America have not been in good shape for weeks. The azulcrema team has not won since August 17 when they beat Monarcas Morelia.
Tonight, we will enjoy yet another edition of the capital's classic between America and Pumas. The Aguilas and unamitas are back in action in the Liga MX.
The Club America vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Azteac. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
