Santos Laguna vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Pachuca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 7:45pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Pachuca match.
How to watch Santos vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Pachuca: Last lineup
Rey; Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Aguirre; Hernández, Guzmán; Copete, Sambueza, Ibarra; de la Rosa.
Santos: Last lineup
Orozco; Orrantia, Doria, Torres, Arteaga; Adrián Lozano, Gorriarán, Rivas, Brian Lozano; Castillo, Furch.
The referee for tonight
The central referee for Santos vs Pachuca will be Oscar Mejia; Juan Carlos Salinas, first linesman; Jorge Antonio Sanchez, second linesman; Jorge Isaac Rojas, fourth assistant.
Pachuca News
For their part, the Tuzos of Pachuca are in a low point for the institution that has come to dominate Mexican football. The team directed by the Argentine Martin Palermo does not pick up and only has 8 points out of 27 disputed.
Santos News
This afternoon, Apertura 2019's Week 9 will culminate when third-placed Santos host Martin Palermo's Pachuca Tuzos.
The Santos Laguna vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio TSM, in Torreon. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Pachuca!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.