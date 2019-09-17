Columbus Crew SC announce ground breaking date for new stadium

It's official for the Columbus Crew SC fans. The club announced Tuesday morning that the new stadium official date for ground breaking will be October 10, 2019.

The ceremony will be open to the general public, and supporters are welcome to join in on the festivities also. Music will be provided by a local DJ along with food trucks beginning at 1pm EST. At 2pm, the ceremony will begin.

The first 500 people to attend will also receive a commemorative mini-shovel. Former Crew player and current NBCSN analyst for the English Premier League Kyle Martino, will be the emcee.

"We're obviously really excited about the new stadium," said General Manager and club President Tim Bezbatchenko. "We're still in the process of hiring key members to help get the word out and to help bring people back. There were a lot of people who cared about not losing the Crew, but now it's important for us to educate them as to why it's important to now support the Crew."

The new stadium will operate West of Huntington Park who is home to the Columbus Clippers, who is the Triple A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians.

Sitting on 28.66 acres of land, Nationwide Realty Investors are selling 21.02 acres of the land to the Haslam and Edwards Group, owners of Columbus Crew.

With this stadium, this is another accomplishment getting checked off the 'To-Do' list to help make soccer more relevant in the city of Columbus.