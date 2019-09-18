Tigres vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Final Leagues Cup (0-0)
Follow along for Tigres vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup. Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET.
Tigres:
Cruz Azul:
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Cruz Azul match.
Latest games
Of the last 5 games in any court and tournament, Cruz Azul has the advantage with three wins by a draw and a defeat.
Key player Cruz Azul
Roberto Alvarado has been one of the few players immovable with the Machine and before the arrival of Siboldi, must show why he has been one of the referents to the offensive.
Key player Tigres
Luis Quiñones has been the unbalancing player in the attack over the last few weeks for the felines. Given his recent expulsion from the league, it is likely his starting position, noting that the damage he generates on the sides can wreak havoc on the blue defensive.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aldrete, Aguilar; Méndez, Yotún, Baca, Alvarado; Cauteruccio, Rodríguez.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán; Ayala, Torres Nilo, Reyes, Dueñas; Carioca, Zelarayán, Pizarro, Aquino; Quiñones, Gignac.
Still the league has not confirmed which whistles will be for this game. But shortly we will give you the most complete information.
More comfort
Cruz Azul installed itself with two victories against North American teams. First they beat Chicago Fire and then LA Galaxy 2-1.
Suffering
The Tigres have come to this stage with some difficulty, as in the quarter-finals they defeated Salt Lake by the narrowest of margins and in the semi-finals they drew last-minute to beat America on penalties.
This match will dictate the first champion in the history of the Leagues Cup.
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Sam Boyden, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
