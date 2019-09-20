Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

on VAVEL
Kick-off time: 10pm ET
Photo: VAVEL

Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.

Juan Pablo Rodríguez
Monarcas MoreliaTo be Confirmed
ChivasTo be Confirmed
INCIDENTSWeek 10 of the 2019 Apertura Liga MX tournament.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas de Guadalajara match.



How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA App.

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

 

Chivas' most recent line-up
Gudiño; Ponce, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Sánchez; Villalpando, Brizuela, Molina, Cervantes; Vega, Pulido.
Morelia's last starting XI
Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Achilier, Martínez; Ramírez, Mendoza, Rocha, Del Ángel; Aristeguieta, Sansores.
Aldo Rocha knows Chivas will be complicated
The defensive midfielder knows that their rival for this Week 10 is a dangerous one.

He urged fans to support them at Estadio Morelios and help them mantain the positive streak.


'El Jefe' returns to Morelia
Tomas Boy faces a team he worked for eight years, but feelings are aside as he sees Monarcas as just another rival.


Monarcas wants to win again
The last game between both clubs in the Liga BBVA MX ended with a win for the yellow-and-red squad.

 

Morelia is Chivas country too!
As always, every city at which Chivas arrives has a large group of supporters ready to recieve them.

Will the victory at the Clásico Tapatio prove to be the turning point?
Chivas have been inconsistent all season. Their very evident ups-and-downs have not allowed them to be in a play-off position.

 

Last week's victory against Atlas in their derby could be the start of a winning streak that can help them reach the goal of qualification.

Monarcas wants to stay in play-off spots
Pablo Guede's side has climbed positions since his arrival and have reached the eighth spot of the table at the midpoint of the season.

Against Chivas, they hope to score another three points that will allow them to remain the play-off berths.
Kick-off time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas de Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Morelos, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL

