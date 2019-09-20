Atletico San Luis vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlético de San Luis vs Santos Laguna live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6pm ET.
Atletico de San Luis: TBA
Santos Laguna: TBA
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna match.
How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Santos Laguna: Last Lineup
J. Orozco; G. Artega, M. Doria, H. Rodríguez, C. Orrantía; U. Rivas, F. Gorriarán, A. Lozano, B. Lozano; J. Furch, E. Castillo.
Atletico de San Luis: Last Lineup
F. Rodríguez; M. Catalán, U. Bilbao, J. Laso, L. Reyes; N. Maya, J. Castro, C. Mayada; O. Benítez, I. González, N. Ibáñez.
Santos Laguna: Team News
Without injuries and suspensions, Santos will hold the match against Atlético de San Luis.
Atlético de San Luis: Team News
After overcoming his muscle injury, defender Unai Bilbao has been back since last week. And it can become an important banner, again, in the defense of San Luis.
Santos to regain leadership
Guillermo Almada's team has deflated a little after having started the championship in a spectacular way. They have come from drawing at home (2-2) against Pachuca and recovering from their two-goal disadvantage in just 10 minutes. Julio Furch leads the team and the league in the scoring chart.
San Luis, to take the style of Matosas
Just a couple of weeks Gustavo Matosas has been working in front of the Potosino team. After his first victory, last Friday by (1-3) in the Cuauhtémoc against Puebla must continue in clear improvement. It has changed the philosophy of the game and now San Luis proposes even more games, exploiting the offensive potential it has.
Kick-off time: 6PM ET
The Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.