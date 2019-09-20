América vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for América vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET.
Club América: TBC
Querétaro: TBC
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Querétaro match.
Latest games
Of the last 5 games, America has dominance with two wins in exchange for two draws and one defeat. The Gallos last win at the Azteca came in 2017 after a 1-0 win.
How to watch América vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Querétaro
Gil Alcalá has surprised with his good performances and has been a fundamental part of the good progress of Querétaro.
Key player America
Renato Ibarra has become one of America's most explosive players on the sidelines, capable of changing the course of the game.
Last lineup of Querétaro
Alcalá; Corral, Pereira, Pérez, Escoboza; Gómez, Sierra, Romo, Aboagye; Loba, Castillo.
Last lineup of America
Ochoa: Aguilar, Aguilera, Vargas, Sánchez; Ibarra, Rodríguez, González, Córdova; Martín, Martínez.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for América vs Querétaro will be Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre; Miguel Ángel Chua Ortiz, first line; José de Jesús Baños Caballero, second line; Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, fourth assistant.
Recovering leadership
The Gallos had their week of rest last day and lost the leadership, a question that will try to recover it in the Mexican capital.
To get off the ground
The Águilas have four games in a row without winning in the league with three draws and one setback.
The Azteca will be the venue for the last match of Saturday's footballing season.
Kick-off time
The América vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: América vs Querétaro!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.