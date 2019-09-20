Goals and Highlights: Monarcas Morelia 1-0 Chivas Guadalajara , 2019 Liga MX
Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Monarca continues on a hot streak under Pablo Guede.
📹 #NoTeLoPierdas— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 21, 2019
G⚽⚽⚽L de Mario Humberto Osuna
Morelia 1-0 Chivas#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #SienteTuLiga pic.twitter.com/jm9DDqoGC1
Sepulveda's sliding tackle saves the keeper.
The Liga MX anthem plays and we're set to begin this match.
Con este XI pelearemos por los tres puntos en #MoreliaRojiblanca, ¡vengaaa! 👊🇮🇩— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 21, 2019
🔥 Recibe $400 gratis y #ApuestaPorElRebaño en @calientesports 👉 https://t.co/L8T0Wr5bCd pic.twitter.com/OStcRDj5Rs
En Morelia, arranca la actividad de la #Jornada10 del #Apertura2019 de la #LigaBBVAMX con el encuentro entre @FuerzaMonarca y @Chivas.— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 21, 2019
Te presentamos #LaAlineación con la que los protagonistas saldrán a la cancha a buscar la victoria #JuegaLimpio ⚽️#SienteTuLiga ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0ZkghvBNpK
Que bonito es llegar a casa con el recibimiento de la afición Rojiamarilla 🤩— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) September 21, 2019
Los MiniMonarcas siempre demostrando su cariño 👧🏻👦🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/momdGSgvMc
Esta es #LaPielDeMéxico que defenderemos con orgullo hoy en #MoreliaRojiblanca ❤️🇮🇩 ¿Quién ya se vistió de gala? 😏👏 pic.twitter.com/9G5GKOJnI7— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 21, 2019
We can expect a wet and fast pitch during our match.
He urged fans to support them at Estadio Morelios and help them mantain the positive streak.
As always, every city at which Chivas arrives has a large group of supporters ready to recieve them.
Last week's victory against Atlas in their derby could be the start of a winning streak that can help them reach the goal of qualification.
Against Chivas, they hope to score another three points that will allow them to remain the play-off berths.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
