Goals and Highlights: Atlas 0 - 1 Toluca, 2019 Liga MX
Follow along for Atlas vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Atlas FC: Vargas; Nervo, Govea, Santamaría, Angulo; Torres (Herrera, min. 58), Martínez, Reyes, Isijara; Barceló (Correa, min. 45), Trejo (Cuero, min. 70
Toluca: Talavera; Tobio, Maidana, Ruíz, Sauro, Hernández; Da Silva, Rigonato (Ríos, min. 90), Pardo ; Canelo, León (Cruz, min. 45).Mancuello, min. 75)
90+5'|
It's over! Toluca take three points from Jalisco Stadium
93'|
Canelo!! The player sent his shot to the side of the local goal
90'|
Five more minutes are added to the encounter
89'|
Last change from Toluca. Rigonato by Antonio Ríos
81'|
Good intervention of Vargas that avoids the second
75'|
Change of Toluca. Mancuello takes the place of Pardo
71'|
He missed it! Pardo was alone in front of Vargas and sends his shot to the side.
70'|
Change of Atlas. Trejo leaves by Mauricio Cuero
65'|
Talavera Shortcut! The archer saves his team.
58'|
Second change. Jonathan Herrera enters for Torres
56'|
The match stops, Felipe Pardo is lying on the grass
48'|
Isijara Finish Talavera Stops
45'|
Start the complementary part
45'|
Change of Atlas. Javier Correa enters for Facundo Barceló
45'|
Change of Toluca. Geovanny León leaves for Ricardo Cruz
45+1'|
The first half ends with an erroneous penalty, Atlas falls at home by the minimum
41'|
Toluca's goal! Da Silva's lash that Vargas can't stop
36'|
Torres takes yellow card after avoiding opponent's exit
32'|
Good rejection of Tobio that avoids the arrival of danger on the part of Atlas
26'|
Rigonato takes yellow for a stomp on Govea
26'|
Phew! Almost and Toluca scores, the offensive of Toluca takes advantage and Vargas goes out and Santamaría leaves the ball only in the area.
24'|
Good crossing of the visiting defense that avoids the arrival of Trejo
14'|
Unbelievable!! Talavera guesses Barceló's shot and misses the chance to go up on the scoreboard
12'|
Penalty!! Kick to Trejo by the scarlet defender and the 'referee does not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty
9'|
What?! What?! What?! Alexis Canelo's shot that goes over the arch of Vargas
2'|
Close! Atlas was close to not opening the marker, but Talavera avoids the first one.
Start the meeting in Guadalajara!
🗣️ SEÑORES YO SOY DEL ATLAS...— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) September 21, 2019
Arranca el juego por la fecha 10 de la @LigaBBVAMX ante @TolucaFC.#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/cOg8TVS6yD
Toluca LineUp
Talavera; Tobio, Maidana, Ruíz, Sauro, Hernández; Da Silva, Rigonato, Pardo; Canelo, León.
Atlas LineUp |
Vargas; Nervo, Govea, Santamaría, Angulo; Torres, Martínez, Reyes, Isijara; Barceló, Trejo
Toluca in the same way, is already in the Jalisco Stadium ready for the duel
Que sea una noche de tres puntos, Academia... 🙌#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/MQCQd5CaiC— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) September 21, 2019
The home team is already in the Stadium
We are already in the Jalisco Stadium to bring you the latest information about the meeting!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Toluca match.
How to watch Atlas vs Toluca: LIVE TV and Streams
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca & Fox Sports.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca & Fox Sports App.
Toluca: last lineup
Talavera; Tobio, Maidana, Chala, Ruíz, Sauro; Rigonato, Mancuello, Castañeda; Gigliotti, León.
Atlas: last lineup
Vargas; Govea, Segura, Santamaría, Angulo; Torres, Martínez, Reyes, Isijara; Barceló, Trejo
Toluca: team news
For their part, Toluca are ranked as one of the worst teams in Apertura 2019. The 'Red Devils' have played nine games in this tournament, accumulating six mishaps, two draws and one victory, placing them second to last in the overall standings.
Atlas: team news
The tournament for Atlas has not been the best because, of nine games they have played along the season, where they have won and lost the same amount of duels, while the rest tied it, reaching thirteen points.
Toluca is in decline
On the other hand, Toluca lost at home to Morelia 2-0, so their fans are not very please because they have not been a regular team.
Atlas needs to win
The reds and black come after a strong setback against Chivas by the minimum, so their fans are not very happy.
The Atlas vs Toluca match will be played at the Jalisco stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 LIGA MX match: Atlas vs Toluca!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.