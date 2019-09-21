Rayados Monterrey vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Monterrey vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Rayados vs Puebla: 6pm ET.
Rayados de Monterrey: TBC.
Club Puebla: TBC.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Puebla match.
How to watch Monterrey vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Puebla: Last Lineup
Vikonis; Vidrio, Perg, Arreola, Angulo; Marrugo, González, Fernández, Tabó; Abella, Cavallini.
Monterrey: Last Lineup
Marcelo Barovero; Nicolás Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo, Miguel Layún, Johan Vásquez; Stephan Medina, Celso Ortiz, Carlos Rodríguez, Maximiliano Meza; Rogelio Funes Mori, Vincent Janssen.
Puebla: Team news
In a press conference, Juan Reynoso, coach of Puebla, has it clear in his mind that his players must remain focused from beginning to end to face a team like Monterrey, whose strength is not the game as a whole, but the individual quality of its players who could make a surprise that makes the difference in the match.
Monterrey: Team news
Diego Alonso without fear of being dismissed. The uruguayan coach pointed out that the most important rival they have are themselves.
In these days there was a meeting of which Diego Alonso detailed in conference that was to identify mistakes and to establish that they must be united, to have confidence and to believe in the group.
The central referee for Monterrey vs Puebla will be Fernando Hernandez; Pablo Hernandez, front row; Jose Alfredo Lopez, second row; Mario Humberto Vargas, fourth assistant.
Poblanos without lifting
La Franja is still not on course for Apertura 2019. Now without José Luis Sánchez Solá, Puebla are in 17th position in the general table and since round 7, they have not managed to get the three points.
To be vindicated at home
Rayados comes from a painful home defeat after a resounding 0-2 by the Necaxa hydro-rays. Diego Alonso's players need to be confident again playing home.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Puebla match will be played at the BBVA stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 hrs ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Monterrey vs Puebla!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.