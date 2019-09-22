Pumas vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pumas vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Liga MX 2019 . Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Pumas UNAM: TBC.
Cruz Azul: TBC.
INCIDENTS: Match corresponding to Day 10 of the Liga BBVA Apertura 2019 tournament.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Jonathan Rodriguez, forward, #21 The Uruguayan has been constant when he is in the field of play, has been the last celestial player to score in this tournament. If he continues with the streak of being a starter and scoring, he will be one of the players who takes the reflectors. Sum 448 minutes in the current tournament, playing 6 games and only 5 as a starter.
Watch out for this Pumas player
Carlos González, forward. The Paraguayan will be in charge of shaking the nets in favor of the locals. Gonzalez has had a good participation in this start of the tournament, scoring two goals so far
Last line Up Cruz Azul
JOSÉ DE JESUS CORONA, ADRIÁN ALDRETE, LICHNOVSKY, PABLO AGUILAR, JULIO DOMÍNGUEZ, JONATHAN, ELÍAS HERNÁNDEZ, BRAYAN ANGULO, ROBERTO ALVARADO, RAFAEL BACA Y ORBELÍN PINEDA. DT: ROBERT DANTE SIBOLDI
Last Line Up Pumas
ALFREDO SALDIVAR, JUAN VIGÓN, JEISON ANGULO, NICOLÁS FREIRE, LUIS QUINTANA, ALAN MOZO, VÍCTOR MALCORRA, CARLOS GONZÁLEZ, BRYAN MENDOZA, KEVIN ESCAMILLA Y ANDRÉS INIESTRA. DT: MICHEL GONZÁLEZ
Referees
The central referee for Pumas vs Cruz Azul will be Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos, Andrés Hernández in the front row, Juan Carlos Salinas in the second row and Eduardo Galván as the fourth assistant.
A drowned Maquina
For their part, the sky-blue team led by Siboldi are placed in the 13th position after two draws. Looking to leave the half table and move as soon as possible in places of league, having the weight at the top by the changes of important hierarchies that have been recorded within the club in recent weeks.
Feline footprint
The team led by Michel Gonzalez recorded a victory and a draw in the last two games, scoring 3 goals and only conceding one. In case of victory, Pumas would be placed in league places.
This afternoon, Apertura 2019's 10th date will culminate when Pumas host Cruz Azul, who is coaching for the first time in the league, with Robert Dante Siboldi's second match as Cruz Azul head coach.
