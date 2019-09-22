FC Juarez vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for FC Juarez vs Club Tiburones live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Liga MX 2019. Kick-off time: 20:00 ET.
Referee
Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava will be the referee for tonight's game.
Aside from their poor performance this season, FC Juarez is looking to bounce back and get into the winners circle.
Ni la lluvia detiene nuestra preparación para nuestro encuentro de la jornada 10 de la Liga BBVA MX
FC Juarez
The home team is the 17th. best team in the current Liga MX table with six points.
Club Tiburones arrived to Juarez yesterday and already got a practice in at the stadium.
Hola
Cerramos preparación para visitar a @fcjuarezoficial
Enrique Lopez' team is currently sitting in the last place of the Liga MX with only two points in eight games.
Club Tiburones
Veracruz is looking to get their first win in Liga MX of 2019.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played, FC Juarez defeated Veracruz in penalties during the Copa MX QF.
The game will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez. Kickoff time is 8pm ET.
